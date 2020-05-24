Philip D. Russo
Philip David Russo age 62 of St. John, Indiana passed away on May 19, 2020. Beloved dad to Philip J. (Melissa) Russo, David (Emily) Russo, Timothy (Heather) Russo and Diana Russo. Cherished brother to John Russo. Loving grandfather to 9. Preceded in death by his parents John and Diane (nee Karwoski) Russo and granddaughter Hailey Ann Russo. Philip was a teller for Hawthorne Race Track; Philip will be miss by many friends and family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, IL. Burial and service was private due to the COVID-19 virus. Info: (708)-754-0016.



Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
