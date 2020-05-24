Philip David Russo age 62 of St. John, Indiana passed away on May 19, 2020. Beloved dad to Philip J. (Melissa) Russo, David (Emily) Russo, Timothy (Heather) Russo and Diana Russo. Cherished brother to John Russo. Loving grandfather to 9. Preceded in death by his parents John and Diane (nee Karwoski) Russo and granddaughter Hailey Ann Russo. Philip was a teller for Hawthorne Race Track; Philip will be miss by many friends and family.Arrangements entrusted to Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, IL. Burial and service was private due to the COVID-19 virus. Info: (708)-754-0016.