Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Springs Church
19051 S. Halsted St
Glenwood, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Springs Church
19051 S. Halsted St
Glenwood, IL
Phillip Dennis Pirani age 78. Longtime Steger resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Bloom High School graduate. Attended Vandercook College of Music and Conservatory of Music in Chicago. Band and Music Teacher at Strassberg & Wagner School in Sauk Village. A terrific bowler who had 35 perfect '300' games. Dennis loved animals and was an adoring dog parent. Husband for 51 years of Sandra nee Polter. Son of Frances nee Melfie and the late Attilio Pirani. Brother of Richard (Eveline) Pirani. Uncle and dear friend of many. A celebration of life at Living Springs Church, 19051 S. Halsted St., Glenwood on Saturday September 21st from 10:00 until time of memorial service at 11:00 AM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dennis' name to Palos Hospice, PAWS Animal Shelter or , would be appreciated by his family. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
