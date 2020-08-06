Phyllis Lee Theobald, at age 96 passed away at Sunrise Villa in Olympia Fields, IL on 6/30/2020. Born in Garner Iowa and raised in various towns around the state, Phyllis developed a strong interest and passion for children. Upon graduating high school, she pursued that passion and graduated Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) with a Bachelor's degree in early child development. While attending Iowa State, she met her future husband Ralph Theobald at a sorority function for WWII serviceman. They married in 1946 then moved first to St. Louis, then to Chicago Heights Illinois in 1949. While raising twin daughters Phyllis was active in the founding and development of several local South Side nursery schools. These schools provided support and education for families across a wide economic and educational spectrum. She was the director of several Nursery Schools in Chicago Heights, Flossmoor and Park Forest. After two more children, Phyllis went back to school to pursue her Master's Degree in Child Development from the Erikson Institute in Chicago. This Master's Degree led to her employment with Operation Head Start in Joliet, Illinois and later teaching at Prairie State College. In Phyllis's leisure time she pursued her passion for genealogy and creative writing. With her sister Janet, they filled in an extensive family tree. By taking numerous fact-finding trips in the USA and internationally, they were able to trace their ancestry to the early 1400's in England. At the same time Phyllis was part of a writing group that published several collections of short stories both fictional and biographical. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Ralph but is survived by her 4 children Lee (John) Pensinger, Clare (Peter) Kirkpatrick, Margaret (Rich) Annunziata and Rick (Barb) Theobald. Seven grandchildren … Chris Kirkpatrick, Cortnay Ohm, Chad Pensinger, Erin Shaw, J.D. Annunziata, Jordan Melendy, Lia Vergin and 9 great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 a private family Interment will take place August 5, 2020. A celebration of her life is planned for March of 2021. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice
to benefit children in her name.