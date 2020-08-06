1/1
Phyllis Lee Theobald
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Lee Theobald, at age 96 passed away at Sunrise Villa in Olympia Fields, IL on 6/30/2020. Born in Garner Iowa and raised in various towns around the state, Phyllis developed a strong interest and passion for children. Upon graduating high school, she pursued that passion and graduated Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) with a Bachelor's degree in early child development. While attending Iowa State, she met her future husband Ralph Theobald at a sorority function for WWII serviceman. They married in 1946 then moved first to St. Louis, then to Chicago Heights Illinois in 1949. While raising twin daughters Phyllis was active in the founding and development of several local South Side nursery schools. These schools provided support and education for families across a wide economic and educational spectrum. She was the director of several Nursery Schools in Chicago Heights, Flossmoor and Park Forest. After two more children, Phyllis went back to school to pursue her Master's Degree in Child Development from the Erikson Institute in Chicago. This Master's Degree led to her employment with Operation Head Start in Joliet, Illinois and later teaching at Prairie State College. In Phyllis's leisure time she pursued her passion for genealogy and creative writing. With her sister Janet, they filled in an extensive family tree. By taking numerous fact-finding trips in the USA and internationally, they were able to trace their ancestry to the early 1400's in England. At the same time Phyllis was part of a writing group that published several collections of short stories both fictional and biographical. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Ralph but is survived by her 4 children Lee (John) Pensinger, Clare (Peter) Kirkpatrick, Margaret (Rich) Annunziata and Rick (Barb) Theobald. Seven grandchildren … Chris Kirkpatrick, Cortnay Ohm, Chad Pensinger, Erin Shaw, J.D. Annunziata, Jordan Melendy, Lia Vergin and 9 great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 a private family Interment will take place August 5, 2020. A celebration of her life is planned for March of 2021. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice to benefit children in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
What a wonderful lady. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Gail (Motola) Mack
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved