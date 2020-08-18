1/2
Phyllis M. Leslie
Loving Mother and Grandmother, Phyllis M. Leslie, passed away on August 9th 2020, at the age of 83. Born May 24, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Amelia and Stephen Martikan. She attended Wescott High School where she met and later married the late Harry (Nick) Leslie on October 16, 1954. Together they raised five children in Hometown, IL. Phyllis greatly enjoyed the company of all furry friends, took pleasure in listening to Bobby Vinton, and never missed a screening of her favorite movie, "You've Got Mail." Phyllis was preceded in death by the second love of her life, Gerard (Jerry) Conway. She is survived by her five children, Hope (Jim) Nejman, Ken (Dawn) Leslie, Kurt (the late Katherine) Leslie, Kevin (Catherine) Leslie, Holly Conway; grandchildren, Nicole, Brent, Samantha, Andrew, Katelyn, Benjamin, Danielle, Rebecca, John, Sarah, Ethan, and 10 great-grandchildren. In honor of Phyllis's wishes, there will be no formal end of life celebration.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 18, 2020.
