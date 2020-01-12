Home

POWERED BY

Services
Committal
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment Chapel St. Mary's Cemetery
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Landeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis R. Landeck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis R. Landeck Obituary
Phyllis R. Landeck nee Jakum age 96, Of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully at home with Lynn, John & Cherlyn at her side on December 26, 2019.

She was greeted by God and her husband Raymond who has been patiently waiting for 27 yrs.

Loving Mother of Lynn (John) Data, and the late Raymond R. (Ginnie) Landeck and the late Robert Landeck.

Grandmother of Cherlyn (Matt Hochgraver) Data, Raymond Landeck, Joe (Kelly) Landeck and Stacey Landeck.

Great Grandmother of Tyler, Isabelle & Nathan.

Great Great Grandmother of McKinley.

Dearest Sister of Patricia (the late Carl) Ernst & the late Roger Jakum

Proud Aunt of Carl (Sheri) Ernst, Chris (the late Dan) Wilmot and Danny Ernst

Cherished Great Aunt of Ashlie, Jake, Jenna, Billy & Emma.

Dear Friend of Alice (the late Jack) Gately.

Committal Services will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 am in the Interment Chapel St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -