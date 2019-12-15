Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul Catholic Church
206 E. 25th Street,
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Piera Zorzi Obituary
Piera Zorzi nee Pellati. Age 91. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Raised in Cantaloupe, Provincia di Alessandria, Italy Immigrated in 1960 to Canada then to the United States. Worked as a Seamstress at the Park Forest Marshall Field's Department Store. Member of The Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy Chicago Heights Lodge #1430. Wife for 46 years of the late Bruno Zorzi. Mother of Sergio (Kimberly) Zorzi. Grandmother of Reenie Zorzi and the late Shad Zorzi. Great grandmother of Taylor James and Isabella Lynn Zorzi. Daughter of the late Giuseppina nee Laguzzi and Luigi Pellati. Sister of Giorgio (Sally) Pellati. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday December 15th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Paul Catholic Church, 206 E. 25th Street, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Steger. In lieu flowers, memorials in Piera's name to Anthonian Association of St. Anthony of Padua, 6107 N. Kenmore Ave, Ste 5, Chicago, IL, 60660. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 15, 2019
