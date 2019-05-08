Ralph Tanis was born in Chicago to Helen and Richard Tanis on January 2, 1931. Over the next 88 years he grew to be a dedicated son, loving husband to Joanne (nee Borgaard), outstanding provider and role model to three sons and a daughter; Rick (Claudia), Carlene (Ed McGill), Dan (Debbie), Roger (Cindy), eight grandchildren; Lauren, Mark, Lisa, Stacey, Jackie, Danny, Emily and Allie and three great-grandchildren; Jordan, Eva and Elizabeth. The biggest love of his life was his family and the ripples travel strongly through all of his family that he has left behind. His second love was aviation; as a teenager he saved all his money, paid for flying lessons and soloed in a Piper Vagabond at the age of 17. Forty years later, he had a chance to finish that dream, buy his own airplane and finally get his pilot's license. At the age of 88, he was re-licensed as the oldest FAA certified inspector (IA #1333040) in the country. He loved the relationships around the airport as much as he loved airplanes.Along the way, he served proudly in the US Air Force during the Korean War, was a 50 year member of IBEW Local #134 and became an incredibly talented artist in stained glass and a variety of other mediums. His final flight left on Friday afternoon, May 3rd, surrounded by family, love, sacred music and the presence of God. The family gives their thanks to the "Dream Team" of compassionate caregivers and everyone else who selflessly made his last wishes true in the last few months. Anyone who was a family member or friend of Ralph's was fortunate to be part of this incredible man's life.A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 11th at Zion Lutheran Church, 17100 S 69th Ave, Tinley Park. Published in the Daily Southtown on May 8, 2019