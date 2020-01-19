|
Ralph R. Bechtold, age 88, U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 60 years to the late Sara A. Bechtold, nee Sherman (2015). Loving father of Kimberly (Steve) Cross, Mark (Natalie) Bechtold and Ralph "Skip" (fianceé Elaine Middleton) Bechtold. Cherished grandfather of Kurt (Bethany) Kulig, Sara (fiancé Shawn Medema) Bechtold, Nicholas Bechtold, Mark Bechtold and Margaret Bechtold. Dearest great-grandfather of Ella, Jada and Braden. Dear brother of Audrey Reininger and Marie Hall. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime member of the American Legion Orland Memorial Post #111. Memorial Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 15101 S. 80th Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462. Memorials to American Legion Orland Memorial Post #111, P.O. Box 413, Orland Park, IL 60462 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 19, 2020