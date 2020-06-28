Devoted husband of Mary Lou, nee Orfino, for 59 years; Loving father of Donna (Ron) Banovich, Diane (David) Theilgaard, and Ralph J. (Shelly); Proud grandpa of Lindsey, Tyler, Nicholas, Joseph, and Jacob; Beloved brother of Donald (Charlene); Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christopher Church, 4130 W. 147th Street, Midlothian, IL.; Mass 10:00 a.m.; Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 28, 2020.