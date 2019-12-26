Home

Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
More Obituaries for Ramona Batterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Batterman

Ramona Batterman Obituary
Ramona Batterman age 78; At peace on December 22, 2019; Beloved wife of Roger Batterman; Loving mother Hope Anderson and Stephen Batterman. Proud grandma of Alicia Curiel (Jerod), Yolanda Curiel, Victoria Sallee, Kaitlyn Sallee and the late David Banda. Cherished great-grandma of Donavin, Kayden and Alexavier. Dear sister of Sabas, Gloria, Aurora, Mary, Margaret and Wally. Memorial Visitation Saturday 2-5 pm at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL. 60477. Cremation rites have been accorded. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 26, 2019
