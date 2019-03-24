|
|
Ray W. Hazzard, age 90, United States Navy Veteran of the Korean War, longtime resident of Oak Forest and recently of the Manteno Veterans' Home, passed away February 27, 2019. Beloved son of the late Erma DeSpain. Dearest brother of Peter J. (Ellen) DeSpain. Dear uncle of Jeffrey (Janet) DeSpain, Amy (Brian) Spaid, Brian (Julianne) DeSpain, Christopher DeSpain and Margaret (Ken) Petrey. Fond great-uncle of 11. Ray belonged to the Peotone Sportsman's Club, was a lifetime member of the VFW, enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and was an avid White Sox Fan.Memorial Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest from 9:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name may be made to the Manteno Veterans' Home, 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL 60950. For information: 708-687-2990
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 24, 2019