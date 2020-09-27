Raymond A. Farino, Sr. Age 95. Longtime Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Passed away peacefully at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno. United States Navy World War II Veteran. Salesman for Canada Dry Beverage and Libby Foods. Retiring from International Harvester as a Lathe Operator. During his retirement he was a Caddymaster at many of the South Suburban Country Clubs. Longtime active member and past commander of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1060 in Chicago Heights. Husband of the late Mary nee Brincivalli and Eleanor Gerini nee Senesac. Father of Raymond (Karen) Farino Jr, Don (Diana) Farino and Kim (Rich) Schaafsma. Grandfather of Nick (Annie) and Dionne (Ben) Farino. Son of the late Emma nee Usi and Louis Farino. Brother of the late Dominck Farino. Uncle and friend of many. Burial services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's name to the Illinois Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL, 60950 would be appreciated by the Farino family. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
