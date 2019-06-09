|
Raymond Felicetti, age 87. Longtime Glenwood resident, born and raised in Chicago Heights. Bloom H.S. graduate. Ray received his B.S. in Accounting from DePaul University and spent his professional career in banking, serving as Vice-President for Bank of Indiana in Merrillville. Husband for 65 years of Gloria nee Stracci. Father of Jennifer Pelc, Jeffrey Felicetti and Julie (Scott) Cothren. Grandfather of Steven and Christina Pelc, Jacob and Sarah Cothren. Brother of Gary and the late Richard and Emil Felicetti. Brother-in-law of Jerry and Janice Stracci. Beloved uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Monday morning June 10th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 9, 2019