Raymond C. Manring
Raymond C. Manring, age 93, WWII US Navy Veteran. Beloved husband for 56 years to the late Arlene, nee Cook. Loving father of Ronald (Sandy) Manring, Donna (Al) Ashley, Joanne (John, Jr.) Voss and Carol (Jim) Venhuizen. Cherished grandfather of 13. Dear great-grandfather of 20. Long-time volunteer of the Orland Park community and former president of Old Orland Heritage Foundation. Ray oversaw the restoration of the Twin Towers of Orland Park. Member of the American Legion Orland Memorial Post #111. Visitation Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A live-stream of the Funeral Service will be available. Please visit Ray's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service. The link will be posted shortly. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL. Memorials to P.A.S.S., 17214 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 or Old Orland Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 743, Orland Park, IL 60462 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 27, 2020.
