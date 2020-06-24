Raymond C. Schmelzer
Raymond C. Schmelzer age 83 longtime resident of Glenwood, Illinois passed away on June 18, 2020. Loving brother to Francis (Juanita) Schmelzer. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Noella (nee Brousseau) Schmelzer and his brothers Ralph, Milton and Donald Schmelzer. Ray retired from the Ford Motor Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois and served proudly in the U.S. Army.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned.

Visitation & Service on Thursday, June 25th from 9AM until the time of service at 11AM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. (708) 754-0016. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 24, 2020.
