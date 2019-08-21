|
Fr. Raymond E. O'Connor, CMF. Retired Priest/Director of National Shrine of St. Jude Claretian Missionary. Fr. Raymond E. O'Connor 81 died August 17th in Park Ridge, IL. Born in Chicago, Father O'Connor attended St. Jude Seminary in Momence, IL, Claretknoll in Peru, IL, Claretville in Calabasas, CA and Catholic University of America in Washington before being ordained in 1964. As a priest he had brief assignments at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Francis of Assisi churchesin Chicago from 1964-66 and then served as Assistant Vocation Director at the Claretian House of Studies in Washington, D.C. from 1966-70. For the next two years he served as Campus Chaplain to students at Nassau Community College and Hosftra University in New York. From 1972-78 he became Associate Pastor at St. Mary's Parish in Fairfax, VA.
During the next 27 years, Fr. O'Connor fulfilled much of his ministry as a Claretian priest in Missouri, where he carried out the duties of Pastor and Associate Pastor at three different churches: Sacred Heart in Poplar Bluff (1978-87); Sacred Heart Church in Springfield (1989-1996); and St. Peter's the Apostle in Joplin (1998-2005). In between this time, he also served as Associate Pastor at Corpus Christi Parish in Stone Mountain, GA from 1997-98. He returned to Chicago in 2005 and became the Director of The National Shrine of St. Jude (located within the Claretian parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on the Southside) for the next 3 years. In 2008, he retired and became a resident of the Claretian community in Oak Park, IL however continued as Co-Director of the Shrine for another 10 years. In 2019 he was moved to The Sheridan at Park Ridge Nursing home, his final place of residence.
Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon DIRECTLY at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church 5900 W. Barry Ave. Chicago, IL. 60634. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 21, 2019