Age 84 of Orland Park, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Penny (Farkas); His children, Rick, of Woodridge, IL and Jill (Mark) Papesh of Naperville, IL. Lovingly known as "Papa" and "Grandpa" to Amy, Lindsey and Ricky, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Elvira (Cassano) Filippo; brothers Lee (Shirley) and Gene (Therese) Filippo.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton located at 9300 W. 167th Street in Orland Hills, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NO KID HUNGRY at www.nokidhungry.org
, by calling 800-222-1767, or mailing to Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275-5475.