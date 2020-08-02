1/1
Raymond L. Filippo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84 of Orland Park, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Penny (Farkas); His children, Rick, of Woodridge, IL and Jill (Mark) Papesh of Naperville, IL. Lovingly known as "Papa" and "Grandpa" to Amy, Lindsey and Ricky, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Salvatore and Elvira (Cassano) Filippo; brothers Lee (Shirley) and Gene (Therese) Filippo.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton located at 9300 W. 167th Street in Orland Hills, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NO KID HUNGRY at www.nokidhungry.org, by calling 800-222-1767, or mailing to Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore, MD 21275-5475.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved