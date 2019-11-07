Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smits Funeral Home - Dyer
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
For more information about
Regina Dekker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hall of Justice
220 S. Main St.
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Hall of Justice
220 S. Main St
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Dekker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina S. Dekker


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina S. Dekker Obituary
Regina S. Dekker, nee Pilkins, age 70, late of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Cornelius "Cos" Dekker. Devoted mother of Donna (Anthony) Amadio, Janet Littleton; step-mother of Michael Dekker, Blair (Karen) Dekker, Kathy (Brian) Middleton, and the late Craig Littleton. Loving daughter of Ruby and the late William Pilkins. Proud grandmother of 9. Dearest sister of Larry (Margaret) Pilkins and Michael Pilkins. Kind aunt of nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 4:00 p.m. at Hall of Justice 220 S. Main St. Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to My Joyful Heart 9981 W. 190th St. Suite 1, Mokena, IL 60448, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -