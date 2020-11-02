1/
Renee J. Conachen
On October 31, 2020, Renee J. Conachen (nee Rosen), born in Chicago IL, was called to Her Heavenly Home at the age of 94. She was married to her Beloved husband Ronald W. Conachen, for 54 years, who passed away in 2004.

Loving Mother to Ronald V. (Cindy) Conachen, Sharon K. (Donald) Dunn, and Mark D. (Renee) Conachen; Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother to David Paradiso, James (Pry) Paradiso and Alec and Ana Paradiso, Michelle (Ryan) Holm and Cayden Holm, Jamie (Bill) Bernabei and Kayla and Tyler Bernabei, Jeff (Katie) Conachen, Rachel (Matthew) Rollins, and Mark A. Conachen. Dearest sister to the Late Beverly (Bob) Brady, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tinley Park and Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery will be private. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials to the Dementia Society of America or Dementia Fund Research-AARP. would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 2, 2020.
