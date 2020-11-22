Richard A. Castine Sr. age 94 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of the late Harriet M. Castine. Loving father of Richard (Jamie) A. Castine, Heather Hill, the late Ralph, Christopher and Michael Castine. Proud grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 17 and great-greatgrandfather of 16. Rich was a WWII Veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Columbia, CL-56. He was a proud member of the Midlothian V.F.W. Post #2580 for over 70 years, a proud American patriot. Rich was born January 5, 1926 and passed away Friday November 13, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, a very caring and generous man. Rich will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. Due to the current health concerns no services are scheduled at this time.