1/1
Richard A. Castine
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Castine Sr. age 94 late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of the late Harriet M. Castine. Loving father of Richard (Jamie) A. Castine, Heather Hill, the late Ralph, Christopher and Michael Castine. Proud grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 17 and great-greatgrandfather of 16. Rich was a WWII Veteran proudly serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Columbia, CL-56. He was a proud member of the Midlothian V.F.W. Post #2580 for over 70 years, a proud American patriot. Rich was born January 5, 1926 and passed away Friday November 13, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, a very caring and generous man. Rich will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him. Due to the current health concerns no services are scheduled at this time.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hickey Memorial Chapels - Midlothian
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
708-385-4478
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Rich was a "Gem" just like his ship The Columbia". I cherished the many, many stories he shared with me at the Post. I got to share his special day on the "Honor Flight" with his fellow WW2 Veterans. God bless you Rich!!!
DAVID TWOMBLY
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved