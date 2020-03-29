|
Richard A. Ericksen,
81, of New Lenox formerly of Oak Forest, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. Richard was born in Chicago, IL to the late Peter E. and Ida M. (nee Grabill) Ericksen. Beloved husband of the late Emily K "Corky" (nee Lavitt) Ericksen; loving father of Teresa Ericksen, Laura (Ray) Serafinn, Tracy Galifos and Kim Meloy; cherished grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 16; dear brother of Peter Edward Ericksen II, and Barbara Bures. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a grandson David Serafinn. Due to COVID-19 and IDPH Guidelines a private family interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in New Lenox, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020