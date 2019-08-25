|
|
Richard D. "Rich" Spear, age 65, beloved husband for 37 years to Mary Beth Spear (Hartford). Loving father of Robert Spear and Sarah Spear. Devoted son of the late Robert and Mildred Spear (DelPriore). Cherished brother of Bill (Nadine) Spear, Bob (Linda) Spear, Tom (Jeri) Spear, and Jackie (Greg) Petrik. Dearest brother-in-law, uncle, and great-uncle of many. Dear Godfather to Billy Spear and Doug Petrik. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2-7p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 25, 2019