Richard L. Stultz
1940 - 2020
Richard L. Stultz, June 19, 2020, age 80. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of Caroline "Carrie" Stultz, nee Busse. Dear father of Jeremiah (Maria) Stultz, Diana (Eric) Robinson, Christina Stultz, Michael (Tena) Stultz and Raymond Stultz. Cherished grandfather of Megan Stultz, Shane Stultz, Jackson Stultz and Adaline Robinson. Loving brother of Louise (the late Richard) Younkers and Arthur (Barbara) Stultz. Former Police Chief for the Village of Steger and Police Captain with the City of Chicago Heights. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
May The Love All Around You Give You Strength And Comfort During This Difficult Time.
Julie Bonzani
Family
June 20, 2020
Julie Bonzani
Family
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lee Ann Egan
Friend
June 19, 2020
Carrie and Family, So very sorry to hear about your beloved Richard. i hope you can peace in the wake of your immense loss. My heartfelt condolences to all of you. Sending lots of love
Mallory Dodds
Friend
June 19, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Nancy Hoekstra
Friend
