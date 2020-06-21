May The Love All Around You Give You Strength And Comfort During This Difficult Time.
Richard L. Stultz, June 19, 2020, age 80. Late of Homewood. Beloved husband of Caroline "Carrie" Stultz, nee Busse. Dear father of Jeremiah (Maria) Stultz, Diana (Eric) Robinson, Christina Stultz, Michael (Tena) Stultz and Raymond Stultz. Cherished grandfather of Megan Stultz, Shane Stultz, Jackson Stultz and Adaline Robinson. Loving brother of Louise (the late Richard) Younkers and Arthur (Barbara) Stultz. Former Police Chief for the Village of Steger and Police Captain with the City of Chicago Heights. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 21, 2020.