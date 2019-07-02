Age 80, of Frankfort formerly of the Roseland and West Pullman areas, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Loving husband of Dianna (D'Allesandro); beloved father of Carol Rosko-Pellegrini, late twins MaryAnn and Anna Marie Rosko and Colleen Rosko; dearest son of the late Felix and Harriet (Czajokowski) Rosko and son-in-law of the late Tony and Yolie D'Allesandro; dear brother of late Ed (Dotsie) Rosko, late Caroline Rosko, Robert (Linda) Rosko and Patrick (late Candie) Rosko; cherished grandfather of Christine Rosko, Mark and Joshua Pellegrini. He is also survived my many loving brother and sister in- laws, nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the United States Army, worked for Illinois Bell as a repairman for 45 years. He became a Deacon for St. Anthony Catholic Church in 1997, a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #1977 in New Lenox, St. Anthony's CORE and Holy Spirit Prayer Group and a big fan of the Frankfort Falcons and Lincoln Way East. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Lying in state at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:00PM until 2:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 PM. Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the or St. Vincent DePaul Society, Frankfort would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Published in the Daily Southtown on July 2, 2019