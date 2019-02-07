Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Richard W. Beechin Obituary
Richard W. Beechin age 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 5th with his beloved family by his side. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, native of Tewksbury, MA. Homewood-Flossmoor High School graduate, class of 1977. A member of Midwest Operating Engineers Local #150, Rich had over 30 years of service for Hytone Concrete Construction. Devoted husband for 39 years of Sherry nee Johnson. Loving father of Kelly, Richard and Michael (Meaghan) Beechin. Proud "Papa" of Mason and James Beechin. Son of Deanne (Lee) McNabb and the late William (Pam) Beechin. Brother of William (Elizabeth) Beechin, Laurie (Brian) Long and Jackie Stankowski. Nephew, cousin, uncle and dear friend of many. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
