Rita M. Sadus (nee Jakubowski) age 77, a longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on October 19, 2020. Loving wife of 47 years to Eugene; beloved mother to Geno (Jennifer) Sadus and Elizabeth Sadus. Beautiful Busia to Steven, Allison and Anthony Sadus. Dear sister to Irene Jakubowski. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bernice (nee Noga) Jakubowski. Rita was a member of the Chicago Heights Wadowice Polish Sister Cities Committee, PNA Lodge 59, Polish Falcons Nest 42, Polish American Community Fair (PACF) and a proud supporter of the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. Rita will be missed by everyone who knew her.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.Visitation Saturday, October 24th from 9:30 A.M. until time of service at 11:30 A.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016