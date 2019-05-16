|
|
Robert A. Brani. Age 77. Passed away peacefully May 14, 2019. Longtime Olympia Fields resident formerly of Cicero. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired after 35 years of service as a Vice President of Manufacturing for L.S.A. United. Husband of 34 years to Patricia nee Love. Father of Shelli and Todd (Joy) Widmeyer. Grandfather of 6. Great-grandfather of 9. Son of the late Iris nee Canalini and Arthur Brani. Brother of Lynn (Carol) Hicks. Dear uncle and friend of many. Memorial Visitation at First Baptist Church of Park Forest, 80 N. Orchard Drive, Park Forest, IL on Saturday May 18th from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 12:00 Noon. Burial private. For further service info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 16, 2019