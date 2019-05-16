Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Park Forest
80 N. Orchard Drive
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Park Forest
80 N. Orchard Drive
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Brani


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. Brani Obituary
Robert A. Brani. Age 77. Passed away peacefully May 14, 2019. Longtime Olympia Fields resident formerly of Cicero. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired after 35 years of service as a Vice President of Manufacturing for L.S.A. United. Husband of 34 years to Patricia nee Love. Father of Shelli and Todd (Joy) Widmeyer. Grandfather of 6. Great-grandfather of 9. Son of the late Iris nee Canalini and Arthur Brani. Brother of Lynn (Carol) Hicks. Dear uncle and friend of many. Memorial Visitation at First Baptist Church of Park Forest, 80 N. Orchard Drive, Park Forest, IL on Saturday May 18th from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 12:00 Noon. Burial private. For further service info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now