Robert A. Dlotkowski Sr., age 77, Army Veteran of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Dorianne (nee Buike). Loving father of Robert Jr. (Amy) and Bonnie (John) Evans. Dear grandfather of Joshua and Julia Evans and Samuel Edwin Dlotkowski. Cherished son of the late Anton and Marie Dlotkowski. Funeral Thursday 10am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen.Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park appreciated. Visitation Wed. 2pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 5, 2019