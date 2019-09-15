|
Proud U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Bruin) & the late Verna Zadesky. Loving father of Diane (Ronald) Dyrkacz & Robert (Mary Pat) Dumke. Cherished grandfather of Sharon (Bret Mitchell) Dyrkacz, Ronald (Jill) Dyrkacz Jr., Colleen Dumke & Patricia Dumke. Adoring great grandfather of Jake, Ashley & Trever Dyrkacz. Dear brother of Dolores Lipke & the late Harry Dumke.
Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 17th from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel service Wednesday, September 18th, 10:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019