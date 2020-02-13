|
Robert A. Kilbourn, age 75, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanine Kilbourn nee Marrs. Loving father of Robin Kilbourn and Mark (Carol) Kilbourn. Cherished grandfather of Shane, Kyla, Jesse and Hanna. Dear brother of the late Jack Kilbourn. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Jack Kilbourn and Dorothy Kilbourn nee Pfeifer. Robert was a carpenter who worked many years for the Union Local 272 as well as being a South Chicago Heights Fireman for over 20 years. Robert will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1:00 pm until time of Service 5:30 pm at Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. For more info, please call 708 755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 13, 2020