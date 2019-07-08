|
|
Robert "Bob" E. Peterson, 91, of Blue Island, beloved husband of the late Alice nee Doyle and the late Bettie nee Larson, loving father of Rob (Lori) Peterson, Paul (Debbie) Kunis, William (Jimmie) Kunis, Maureen (Jim) Smith, late Robert "B" (Mary) Kunis and late Therese Kunis, devoted grandfather of Rachel, Rob, Justin, Jessica, Christina, Shannon, Nicole, Austin, Katie and Nick, proud great grandfather of Aurora, Jackson, Faith, Raelynn, Michael, Amaya and Ryder.
Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to SOS Children's Villages of IL www.sosillinois.org
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 8, 2019