Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Robert E. Thompson Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Thompson, 77, passed on October 5, 2019. He leaves his devoted wife of 48 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (nee Clisham), with many laughs and stories, much love and the happiest of memories. Bob was the cherished father of Kelly (Bill) Johnson; Erin (Phil) Georgiou; and Amy (Jim) Pienta; adored grandfather of Josh, Trevor, Kyle, Morgan, Reid, Emily and Kate. Preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. Fond uncle of countless nieces and nephews. Friend to all. Bob was a lifelong sports buff and an especially diehard fan of the Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears. To know Bob was to realize there was always a friend with you. He was Bob. He was Dad. He was Papa. He touched each one of us with his humor, his spirit, his loyalty, and his heart. We all will miss him dearly, but we know he will be with us always. Visitation on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Reflections by family and friends will be held at 8:00 p.m. All are welcome to reminisce and share their memories of Bob. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charitable organization in Bob's honor. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 9, 2019
