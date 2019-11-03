Home

Pilgrim Faith United Church
9411 S 51st Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pilgrim Faith UCC Church
9411 S. 51st Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Faith UCC Church,
Robert G. Gates Obituary
Robert G. Gates, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lynne (nee Carr) Gates, loving father of Robert Victor Gates; dear brother-in-law of Alfred (Sylvia) Carr. Longtime teacher and coach for basketball, track and golf at Oak Lawn Community High School. Following his retirement, Bob gave golf lessons at Stony Creek Course.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at Pilgrim Faith UCC Church, 9411 S. 51st Ave., Oak Lawn. Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pilgrim Faith UCC church would be appreciated. For more information 708-460-7500.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019
