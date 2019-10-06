|
|
Robert G. Pierce was born in Seminole, Oklahoma on Dec. 9, 1926. He obtained his BA at the University of Oklahoma, majoring in history and political science. He also attended graduate school at the University of Oklahoma and met his future wife, Doris Stuart, while in school. He served in the army during World War II. Later, he served in the Korean War while in the National Guard.
After the Korean War, Bob and Doris got married. Bob worked as a personnel Director in Kansas City and Doris as a teacher. Bob was then hired as top administrative officer in Maryville, MO for five years. Doris taught political science at Northwest Missouri State College in Maryville.
Bob was hired as the Village Manager of Park Forest in 1962, the third manager of the young community. During his tenure as Manager, he left marks on the community that enrich it to this day. He established the principles of transparency, integrity and reliance on an exceptionally strong staff.
Some of his lasting accomplishments include the creation of a cultural arts center in 1976, Freedom Hall. Another tribute to Bob is the creation of the Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve. In the 1960s, Bob worked to expand housing options for seniors. Juniper Tower, Arbor Trails and Garden House were the result of his effort.
But perhaps one of his greatest skills was in recognizing and hiring talent. And, it should be noted, that he was way ahead of his time in recruiting and hiring women. Don DeMarco helped shape a strategy to support diversity that set a standard across the nation. Gary Leofanti created Aunt Martha's, a youth service agency now state wide. Assistant Village Manager John Perry worked to form the Intergovernmental Risk Management Agency (IRMA) and the Illinois Public Labor Relations Association (IPELRA). John Joyce provided support and leadership for the Thorn Creek Woods and the Old Plank Road Trail.
Bob was a proud member of the Park Forest Rotary Club (now the Chicago Heights-Park Forest club) for 66 years with perfect attendance for most of those years. He served in the capacity of President and Treasurer.
In 1982, he retired as manager and the Pierces moved to Olympia Fields but Bob continued his public service by becoming a member of the Olympia Fields Library Board. He served several terms on the Board and as treasurer of the Board.
During retirement, Bob and Doris traveled extensively and supported many cultural institutions, such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Lyric Opera. He served on the Board of the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and attended their concerts. He and Doris also took the train into Chicago regularly to attend concerts at the Chicago Cultural Center well into his 90s. He and Doris also went to the Willow Springs Ballroom to go dancing every Sunday most of their married life.
Bob died on September 11, 2019. But the standards he established for management of the village and his accomplishments will benefit his communities and the State of Illinois forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1300 Oakland, CA 94612 or the Illinois Sierra Club, 200 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, 312-251-1680.
