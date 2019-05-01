|
Robert H. Carlson, 85, of La Porte, Indiana passed away peacefully at 8:33 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Golden Living in La Porte.He was born on October 16, 1933 to Carl and Ruth (Blatchford) Carlson.He retired from Cole Wire & Cable Co. in Lincolnshire, IL. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his wife, Linda.On April 28, 1978 he was married to Linda (Heitman) Carlson who survives.Surviving are one son, Craig (Carrie) Carlson of Oaklawn, Illinois; one grandchild, Emily; and uncle to many.Preceding in death are his parents; and one sister, Ruth Ann Goworowski.Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100 is caring for arrangements.Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.comMemorial Contributions may be directed to a .
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 1, 2019