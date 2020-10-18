1/1
Robert H. Petrolli
Robert H. Petrolli. Age 65. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduated from St Agnes Grammar School. Attended Marian Catholic High School graduating Homewood-Flossmoor High School Class of 1973. Attended Southern Illinois University. Construction Superintendent for many years working for Walsh, Herlihy and Mid Continent International Bridge. Husband for 36 years to Cynthia nee Faso. Father of Robert D. Petrolli. Son of the late Elaine nee Hill and Robert Petrolli. Dear friend of many. Memorial Visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday October 24th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
