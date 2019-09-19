Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Robert Holzinger
Robert Holzinger Obituary
Robert Holzinger, September 17, 2019 age 96. Late of Flossmoor, IL. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Grace Holzinger, nee Reinke. Loving father of Barbara (Bill) Luebcke and David (Linda) Holzinger. Cherished grandfather of Mary Beth (Ian) Bouman and Rob Luebcke. Brother of John Holzinger. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Saturday from 10:00 until time of services at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment Mt. Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials to would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 19, 2019
