Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Church
35th and Halsted Blvd
Steger, IL
View Map
Resources
Robert J. Fiorio age 80 of Crete, Illinois passed away on February 8, 2019. Loving husband to the late Eileen (nee Butler) 2011. Survived by his beloved children Mary (Peter) Formosa, Joseph (Meg) Fiorio, Jeanne (Richard) Nowacki, Steven (Danielle) Fiorio, Anthony (Laura) Fiorio and Robert S. Fiorio. Preceded in death by a son John (1979). Cherished grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother to Anne (Howard) Anderson, Elizabeth (Richard) Sczurko, Christine Fiorio, Lee (Pat) Fiorio, Marianne (David) Ward and Michael (Cathy) Fiorio. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert loved his family more than anything in the world.Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main St. (Dixie Hwy.), Crete, IL. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10AM, St. Liborius Church, 35th and Halsted Blvd, Steger, Illinois. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2019
