Robert J. Hurd
Robert J. Hurd age 67 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on July 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita (Nee Koch). Loving father of Jay (Amy) Hurd and Benjamin Hurd. Cherished grandfather of Devin and Abigail Hurd. Fond brother of William (Sophie Vander Cruyssen) Hurd, Kathleen Kay, Patricia Johnson and the late Geraldine Hurd. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a die hard fan of the Seattle Seahawks. "GO SEAHAWKS"

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned.

Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Funeral service Friday 8:30 A.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. For info. call (708) 754-0016 or our website at Kerrparzygnotfuneralhomes@gmail.com On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 8, 2020.
