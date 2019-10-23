Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Zayner Obituary
Robert J. Zayner, age 80, of New Lenox, IL, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019.

Bob is the beloved husband of 55 years to Linda Zayner; loving father to Scott Zayner and Julie (Don) Baier; proud grandfather to Ryan, Kaylee, Dylan, and Don; brother to the late Jack Zayner; son of the late John T. and Genevieve Zayner; brother-in-law to Jackie (the late Les) Ignacek and Kathy (Chuck) Huntington Jr.; uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Bob was an insurance claims adjuster all his life, happily retiring in 2001 from Standard Mutual Insurance Company. In his retirement, Bob and Linda enjoyed frequent trips to Florida to see family, along with many Caribbean cruises. He loved his family, luxury cars, and fixing things around the house. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 9:00 -11:00 am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453), Prayer services will begin at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at St. Casmir Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 23, 2019
