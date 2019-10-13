Home

Robert Jerrold "Bob" Marks


1950 - 2019
Age 68, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by loving family at his home in New Lenox. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years Peggy (nee Stepenski), his sons Aaron and Kevin, his sister Deborah, his brother Rick (Debra), a niece and two nephews. Bob graduated from Niles East High School in 1968, and he received his Master's in Computer Science from Northern Illinois University in 1977. He was a specialist in wireless cellular technology at Lucent Technologies before retiring to found his own company Marks Mobile Consulting. Bob was an avid tennis player at Homewood-Flossmoor Racquet Club. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Special Olympics of Illinois tennis program, and he was a volunteer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Bob was a generous and caring man who always put his family first. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Special Olympics of Illinois in Bob's name.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019
