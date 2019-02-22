Home

Robert L. Mentz Obituary
Robert L. Mentz, 89, of Blue Island, beloved husband of the late Joan nee Patno, loving father of David (Deana) Mentz and stepfather of Jeffrey Wordelman, devoted grandfather of Jeniffer Straube. United States Army veteran serving in Korea, former owner and operator of Dad & Lads, a mens clothing store located in Blue Island. Visitation Monday, February 25, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services Tuesday, 11:00 am at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Chicago.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 22, 2019
