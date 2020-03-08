Home

Robert Schulz
Reposing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
4041 W 120th St
Alsip, IL
Robert Lee Schulz

Robert Lee Schulz Obituary
Robert Lee Schulz, March 6, 2020, Age 81. Late of Flossmoor. Beloved husband of Faith Schulz nee Dzurovcik and the late Kathleen Schulz nee Kampe. Dear father of Robert "Bobby" (Nadine) Schulz, Janice Schulz and Michael Drzal. Step-father of Karen Vrshek and John Vrshek. Cherished grandfather of Logan Drzal. Loving brother of James Schulz, Mary Louise (Warren) Kaelbarer and the late Doris (Sheldon) Klemm. Former athletic director, coach, U.S. History and economics teacher at Luther South High School. Past president of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Tuesday, March 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lying in state Wednesday, March 11th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4041 W 120th St, Alsip, IL 60803 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Matteson, IL. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-98-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 8, 2020
