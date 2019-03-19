Home

Robert M. Frederick Obituary
Robert M. Frederick, age 65 of Lynwood, IL, formerly of Harvey, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his father: Donald R. Frederick; and significant other: Mary Ekstrom. Robert was preceded in death by his mother: Kathryn (nee Mitchell) and wife: Patricia.Robert honorably served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the trucking industry as an over the road trucker and later taught truck driving. . Roberts was a Grand Knight at Knights of Columbus in Lansing and a member of the Masonic Order at the Crete Lodge. Robert will be buried at a later date in McKendree Cemetery in Keyesport, IL. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 19, 2019
