1/
Robert M. Vankus
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert "R.V." M. Vankus, November 7, 2020, Age 81, Raised in Blue Island, IL, Formerly of Ely's Mobile Home Park in Homewood, IL. Formerly of Elevate Senior Living (formerly Holland Home) and recently of Windsor Estates Nursing Home. Dear son the late John and the late Katarina Vankus. Loving brother of Gerald "Jerry" John Vankus, the late Eleanor Bornhausen (the late Robert) Goldenstern, the late Mildred (the late Donald) Paska. Cherished uncle of William Bornhausen, Victor (Phiffie) Vankus, Vanessa (Steve) Warren, Donald Paska and David Paska. Great uncle of Joseph and Francesca Warren. Retired employee (June 1990 – Dec. 2004) of UGN (United Globe Nippon) in Chicago Heights. Despite his difficulties, he was a great survivor and very likeable. Graveside services 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th at Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL . Arrangements by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, IL 60430. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 9, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
