Robert Mark Andrade, born January 10, 1957, went to be in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 24, 2020. Loving son of Pauline Andrade of Crown Point, IN and the late John A. Andrade. Dear brother to Vincent (Sharon) of Dyer, IN, David (Marie) of Lake Geneva, WI, Richard (Joan) Reston, VA, and Susan (Edward) Bakowski of Crown Point, IN. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert was a longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, IL. Robert was autistic and physically challenged but he never let these limitations prevent him from what he enjoyed in life. He was an avid Chicago sports fan of the Cubs, DA Bears, White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks. With his family he was able to go to the Rose Bowl, Hula Bowl, MLB All-Star Game, NFL playoff game, and see Walter Payton achieve his 10,000 yards rushing. His ability to recite sports statistics and history amazed friends and family. Besides being a Chicago sports fan, Roberts was also a devoted Three Stooges and Marx Brothers fan.
Visitation Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to New Star Services 1630 E. 154th St. Dolton, IL 60419, in Memory of Robert. We also encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 27, 2020.