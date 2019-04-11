Home

Robert Owen Bitterlin, 84, of Chicago Ridge, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born in Chicago on June 28, 1934 to Elmer and Mary Bitterlin. Devoted husband to Sharon for 49 years. Loving father of Brian and Dana. Cherished grandfather to Devon, Corey, Brendan, Alexis, Meghan and Erica. Dear brother of Shirley. His warm and friendly smile will be missed by many. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 11, 2019
