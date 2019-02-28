Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stupegia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stupegia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Stupegia Obituary
Robert Stupegia age 86. Longtime Tinley Park resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood/St. Anthony Parish. United States Army Veteran/Korean War. A Bricklayer, Bob was a proud member of Local 21 Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers for over 50 years. Husband for 54 years of Karen nee Wintermute. Father of Robert (Darlene), John (Cristy) and James (Valerie) Stupegia, Maria (Charles) Wahl, and Sharyn (Duncan) Gray. Grandfather of Katlin, Ben, Nicholas, Lily-Grace, Zachary, Ella, Travis, Marshal, Shianna, Eva and Duncan. Son of the late Mary nee Scapino and Frank Stupegia. Brother of Frances (late Joseph) Nebolon and the late Donald (Joyce) Stupegia. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 6:00 PM. Burial private. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now