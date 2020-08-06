Storm passed away in his sleep the night of July 27, 2020. Though he was facing health issues, he had plans for the near future, and his imminent passing was unexpected by all. He leaves a legacy of supreme craftsmanship building equipment for the biggest names in rock & roll touring since the 1970's. Born June 22, 1956 to William and Florence, he is survived by his son and extended family. He was a devoted and loving father, and the loss of his generous spirit, humor, and kinship is irreplaceable to his circle of close friends. At his request, no service is scheduled; many friends have shared stories on his facebook page.





