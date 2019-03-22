Home

Roberta Y. Johnson Obituary
Roberta Yvonne Johnson nee: Malito age 87 passed on March 17, 2019. Homewood resident since 1957. Beloved wife of 65 yrs to Henry C. Johnson. Wonderful mother of Judy (Terry Parsons), Glenn, Corinne (Frank) Hutton, Adele (Michael) Hoffman, Susan (Michael) Polos, Claire (Derek) LaBelle, and Amy. Grandmother of Lauren Erickson, Emma Kay, Christopher and Daniel Hutton, Kyle and Grace Hoffman, Bradley and Andrew Polos, Noelle and Francis Fanella, Brenda Strach, and Christine, Elizabeth and Margaret Voelker. Great-grandmother of Ivan, Shelby and Elijah. Private interment.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 22, 2019
